“I know it’s an early morning, but the energy is palpable and reward immeasurable. Mr. Sam reminded us to ‘Swim upstream. Go the other way.’ If you’re torn, choose the bold path and jump in,” Gwen said.

Are you sufficiently moved? If you are a Walmart associate who wants to get involved, keep an eye out. Official signup info and dates are coming soon. Still on the fence? Here are some FAQs for the uninitiated:

Is this really a race? Like, do I actually have to race it?

As is the case with all great events, you don’t have to feel pressured to perform any one way. We encourage teams to sign up regardless of skill level and know the event is for anyone and everyone.

James Kirby, an associate in International Real Estate and a pivotal part of triathlon planning alongside Tomoko, said it well: “No one really cares if you’re fast or you’re slow. People just want to come out and be part of something. And did I mention, you get a t-shirt?!”

How do the teams work?

Teams consist of three people: one swimmer, one cyclist and one runner. You get to come up with a fun team name.

What are the distances?

Swim 750 yards, bike 20 kilometers, run five kilometers.

How can I get involved if I don't want to swim, ride or run?

Walmart associates can volunteer! But members of the public can also simply come hang out and cheer people on. The 5K course winds right through the middle of the Home Office campus, and the cycling route sticks close to town. If you want to get a feel for the event, just come hang and cheer!

Can I participate solo?

You can run the 5K solo if you so choose, but individuals may not sign up for all three events.

So, should I gather a team and sign up?

Yes.