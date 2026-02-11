Just Tri It
The Walmart International Triathlon Returns in 2026
Pardon the obvious, early cliché, but this has to be said: Sport transcends. And we have proof.
Since 2012, the Walmart International Triathlon has been an Associates Week staple — convening athletes from all over the world under a simple set of rules. Swim. Ride. Run. Now entering its fourteenth year, the triathlon has changed. It’s more accessible, and bigger, than it’s ever been. And despite all the change, one thing remains: If you have a love of sport, you can participate in any language and from any culture.
And we think you should. But first, some history.
Then
The original Walmart International Leadership Triathlon drew a far smaller crowd than the 2025 event. In the early days, the triathlon was, shall we say, hardcore: the first iteration was an Olympic distance race, formatted as a relay.
That means athletes swam 1.5 kilometers, just shy of a mile; they biked 40 kilometers, or around 25 miles; and they ran 10 kilometers, or a little more than six miles. Teams of three were still the norm, but they participated in a true relay fashion, which means your runner didn’t leave till your swimmer finished and so on.
At the starting line in 2012 were names you might recognize. A few Waltons, a chairman of the board. Yes, the Walmart International Triathlon began as a challenge between leaders, an early-morning parking lot start designed to make memories and build bonds. Here’s the shortest possible history:
It was Rob Walton whose famed Associates Week outings, Ride with Rob, became the Walmart International Triathlon. They began on bikes, but in the spirit of the more the merrier, they morphed — bringing swimmers and runners into the fold and forging an Olympic-distance, team-based, relay-style triathlon. The classic expression of a nice morning with friends.
Doug McMillon, then-CEO of Walmart International, and David Cheesewright, then-CEO of Walmart Canada, heard tell of the Ride with Rob, and an idea occurred to them: “Everyone from our International Markets is in town. We should get them together for something like that…”
From 2013 through 2019, the International Leadership Triathlon remained a hallowed tradition. It was beloved. It was bridge-building. But it was limited to leadership. Until everything changed again in 2022.
Associates Week had been cancelled for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vibes were low. And the question became, ‘How do we bring Associates Week back, but bigger than ever before?’ Leaders from Walmart International had an idea: We could throw open the doors of the Walmart International Leadership Triathlon, making it, you guessed it, the Walmart International Triathlon.
And that’s exactly what happened.
Now
The latest iteration of the Walmart International Triathlon broke records. It featured 52 teams and more than 200 athletes — some of whom were in Arkansas, or even the U.S., for the first time. Something they all shared? High aerobic capacities and a desire for fun.
“The triathlon was a fantastic opportunity to meet people from all over the world, and it was great to see how many associates genuinely enjoyed the event. The excitement carried right back to the dorms, where everyone was sharing stories, comparing experiences, and really connecting,” said Paul Lewis-Enright, a Massmart associate who traveled to Bentonville for Associates Week. “What stood out most was how athletes of all levels came together. The camaraderie, the energy, and the encouragement were incredible.”
The event has become less hardcore than it was at its founding. This, friends, is a good thing. The triathlon today is approachable — but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. It’s a "sprint distance," which means teams can finish the race, eat a pastry, and still be on time for their jobs.
Last year’s event featured a couple new things: The first was a new fitness center, with bigger pools that make it possible to have more swimmers on-course than ever before. The second change brought bicycles. Organizers purchased a fleet of 16 Ozark Trail gravel bikes, which were available for associates to ride in the triathlon.
South Africa
Tomoko Higaki is a senior analyst in ethics and compliance with Walmart International who has also been called the heart and soul of the triathlon. She says the event gives anyone, and everyone, a chance to be part of something special.
“This event lets people get out and get engaged. It’s a great way to start Associates Week, and it’s a great way to involve your friends and your team,” Tomoko said. “This group keeps growing for that very reason: People hear about it, and they want in.”
It’s not just the participants who make the event what it is. There’s a host of volunteers who get an early start to their day too. One of those volunteers is Gwen Rucker, a member of the legal team at Sam’s Club, who says volunteering isn’t just her favorite part of the week — it’s the Walmart way.
“I know it’s an early morning, but the energy is palpable and reward immeasurable. Mr. Sam reminded us to ‘Swim upstream. Go the other way.’ If you’re torn, choose the bold path and jump in,” Gwen said.
Are you sufficiently moved? If you are a Walmart associate who wants to get involved, keep an eye out. Official signup info and dates are coming soon. Still on the fence? Here are some FAQs for the uninitiated:
Is this really a race? Like, do I actually have to race it?
As is the case with all great events, you don’t have to feel pressured to perform any one way. We encourage teams to sign up regardless of skill level and know the event is for anyone and everyone.
James Kirby, an associate in International Real Estate and a pivotal part of triathlon planning alongside Tomoko, said it well: “No one really cares if you’re fast or you’re slow. People just want to come out and be part of something. And did I mention, you get a t-shirt?!”
How do the teams work?
Teams consist of three people: one swimmer, one cyclist and one runner. You get to come up with a fun team name.
What are the distances?
Swim 750 yards, bike 20 kilometers, run five kilometers.
How can I get involved if I don't want to swim, ride or run?
Walmart associates can volunteer! But members of the public can also simply come hang out and cheer people on. The 5K course winds right through the middle of the Home Office campus, and the cycling route sticks close to town. If you want to get a feel for the event, just come hang and cheer!
Can I participate solo?
You can run the 5K solo if you so choose, but individuals may not sign up for all three events.
So, should I gather a team and sign up?
Yes.