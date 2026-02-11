Walmart and The Walmart Foundation Announce $1 Million Total Investment in Winter Storm Relief

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 11, 2026 — Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are actively supporting communities across the Southeast following winter storms that caused damage and power outages across the region. Together, they have invested more than $1 million in grants, product donations and e-gift cards to support relief efforts in affected areas.

A Comprehensive Response

This combined $1 million investment has provided critical support to more than 30 city governments and local organizations. To date, the company and foundation’s response have included:

$500,000 in Grant Funding : Awarded by the Walmart Foundation to the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army to support emergency shelter, warm meals and critical resources.

: Awarded by the Walmart Foundation to the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army to support emergency shelter, warm meals and critical resources. Essential Product & Gift Card Support : E-gift cards and the delivery of 20 truckloads of water, food and emergency supplies helped local warming centers and shelters remain stocked.

: E-gift cards and the delivery of 20 truckloads of water, food and emergency supplies helped local warming centers and shelters remain stocked. Targeted Regional Investment: Three regional investments were made to the Ouachita Council on Aging in Louisiana, The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, and the United Way of Greater Nashville to ensure assistance reaches the areas hit hardest by the storms.

Direct Community Impact

Beyond financial and product support, Walmart collaborated with organizations such as Matthew 25: Ministries, Procter & Gamble, Operation BBQ and Tyson to provide on-the-ground relief during the height of the crisis. These activations in Mississippi and Nashville provided more than 32,000 meals, 200 showers and 2,400 loads of laundry for residents facing power outages and displaced housing. More than 5,200 people used our wifi and charging resources.

“At the heart of every disaster are people looking for warmth and hope. We are humbled to support the Southeast’s recovery and remain inspired by the resilience of the neighbors and partners working together to rebuild their hometowns. We know how crucial it is to receive support quickly in a crisis. By partnering with trusted nonprofits, we ensured that essential resources stayed directly in the community to fuel both immediate relief and long-term recovery,” said Julie Gehrki, President, Walmart Foundation.

Our Ongoing Commitment

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have a long history of supporting communities in the wake of natural disasters. By leveraging its stores, logistics network and dedicated associates, the company remains a committed partner to the communities our associates and customers call home, working hard to ensure that neighbors have the resources necessary to recover and rebuild in the weeks and months ahead.