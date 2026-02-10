Chocolate Made in America, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Every Valentine’s Day, chocolate becomes the most important item in the aisle.

Candy, especially chocolate, is the most popular Valentine’s gift, chosen by more shoppers than flowers, cards, or jewelry. In fact, more than nine in ten Americans say they’d be happy to receive chocolate on Valentine’s Day. From heart-shaped boxes to classroom valentines, chocolate is the one gift that shows up everywhere on February 14.

That makes Valentine’s Day one of the most significant moments of the year for the chocolate category, and one of the most demanding.

A High-Impact Retail Moment, Compressed Into Weeks

Valentine’s Day consistently ranks alongside Halloween and Easter as one of the largest chocolate-selling holidays of the year. In the U.S. alone, consumers are expected to purchase roughly 58 million pounds of chocolate in the week leading up to February 14, driving billions of dollars in seasonal sales.

What makes Valentine’s Day unique is not just the volume, it’s the timing.

A significant share of Valentine’s candy purchases happen in the final week before the holiday, with many shoppers buying chocolate in the last few days. That creates a narrow selling window where availability, speed, and scale matter as much as consumer demand.

Why U.S. Manufacturing Matters at Valentine’s Day

Meeting the surge in Valentine’s Day demand requires manufacturing that is responsive, reliable, and close to customers. That’s why Walmart continues to invest in U.S. manufacturing through both its product assortment and long-standing collaboration with domestic suppliers, especially in highly seasonal categories like chocolate.

Today, more than 2/3rds of Walmart U.S. annual product spend is on items are made, grown, or assembled in the United States, supported by the company’s $350 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing over a 10-year period. That investment shows up in real ways during peak moments like Valentine’s Day, when timing, availability and scale matter most.

This season, many of the chocolates filling heart-shaped boxes and seasonal aisles are made in U.S. manufacturing facilities across the country, including Valentine’s favorites from brands such as Hershey’s, Elmer Chocolate, Russell Stover, Turtles, and Ghirardelli. Producing closer to home helps Walmart respond quickly to sharp increases in demand, reduce long lead times, and keep shelves stocked during one of the most time-sensitive retail moments of the year.

Increasingly, this proximity matters to shoppers as well. As interest grows in where products are made and how quickly retailers can meet demand, U.S.-made chocolate is becoming part of a broader consumer shift toward accessibility. Walmart’s continued investment in U.S. manufacturing helps bridge that expectation, connecting everyday Valentine’s moments with domestic production at scale.

Why Chocolate Is Easy to Love

Chocolate plays a unique role on Valentine’s Day because it fits how people actually celebrate the holiday. It’s easy to share, accessible, and flexible enough to work for partners, families, friends, classrooms, and coworkers alike.

For Walmart, that makes chocolate especially important during Valentine’s Day. Customers expect it to be available in the right formats, at the right time, and in stores across the country. Walmart’s focus on U.S. manufacturing helps support that expectation, connecting everyday Valentine’s moments with production closer to home.

Chocolate reflects what Valentine’s Day has become: widespread, personal, and rooted in simple gestures. And when it’s made in the U.S. and available at scale, it supports both customers and the communities behind the products they love.