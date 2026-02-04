Hunger is Local. So are the Solutions.

Food is a connective force. We offer soup when someone’s sick. We mark milestones over special dinners. We have familiar favorites that comfort us, strengthen us, and tie us to memories and moments. Meals mean so much more than sustenance.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee knows all too well that food insecurity is not an obvious crisis; it hides in plain sight.

“In Middle Tennessee, there’s about 455,000 food insecure neighbors,” said Troy Edwards, chief operating officer of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “Many of these are folks that are working that have had trouble. They’re just folks that have had something happen in their lives, and they’re just looking for a little bit of help that lets them get through that. And it’s something we’re really, really committed to trying to help do.”