Oscar Romero



In the Fall of 1992, 18-year-old Oscar Romero was standing in Walmart’s Christmas tree lot, covered in sweet, sticky tree sap, quietly questioning where his life was headed – and how he was going to get the sap out of his hair. Little did he know, that moment would lead him to where he is today: inspiring his team of over 500 associates to find purpose, community and lifelong careers.

Integrity, kinship and harmony are just a few words that describe the sun-soaked border town of Calexico, California, where Oscar turned a small-town Walmart store into a national retail benchmark. It’s the type of place where neighbors know each other by name, and recipes are passed down like heirlooms. Life here isn’t rushed. It’s savored.

And Oscar Romero, a loving husband, father to three sweet girls and servant leader who still greets local residents and Walmart associates by name, leads with people-centered values that have shaped the loyal culture behind one of Walmart’s top-performing Supercenters.