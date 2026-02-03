Everyday Legends
In Calexico, a Retail
Culture Built to Last
Under store manager Oscar’s leadership, nearly 200 associates have stayed at the Calexico store for over 20 years. Loyalty thrives where people come first.
Oscar Romero
In the Fall of 1992, 18-year-old Oscar Romero was standing in Walmart’s Christmas tree lot, covered in sweet, sticky tree sap, quietly questioning where his life was headed – and how he was going to get the sap out of his hair. Little did he know, that moment would lead him to where he is today: inspiring his team of over 500 associates to find purpose, community and lifelong careers.
Integrity, kinship and harmony are just a few words that describe the sun-soaked border town of Calexico, California, where Oscar turned a small-town Walmart store into a national retail benchmark. It’s the type of place where neighbors know each other by name, and recipes are passed down like heirlooms. Life here isn’t rushed. It’s savored.
And Oscar Romero, a loving husband, father to three sweet girls and servant leader who still greets local residents and Walmart associates by name, leads with people-centered values that have shaped the loyal culture behind one of Walmart’s top-performing Supercenters.
He takes immense pride in fostering personal relationships to help each of his 500 associates feel valued and grow within the company — a task that feels impossible for most managers on any given day.
“I’ve learned so much from my teams over the years on how to lead, and I’m grateful for them,” said Romero.
This unwavering sense of integrity and commitment to people has fostered the strong, long-standing culture behind one of Walmart’s top-performing locations in the U.S.
Early Days: Tree Lots and Neckties
Oscar began his 34-year journey at Walmart as a temporary associate selling Christmas trees. “I’ll never forget the first day,” he said. “Imagine unloading Christmas trees all day in a white dress shirt and tie — I thought, oh God, am I going to be doing this forever?”
As if things couldn’t get more challenging, Oscar only had one tie, a gift from his mother, and he shared it with a coworker named Frankie — who worked a different shift. In those days, showing up without a tie could mean being sent home, so the two kept it tucked away in the breakroom sofa. Naturally, they were eventually scheduled for the same shift, turning the tie into a contest for first claim.
Oscar and Frankie still get a good laugh from that story now that they both sit as retail and regional managers of the company. However, those small moments of growing together helped Oscar forge bonds and a deep respect for associates.
While Oscar went on to eventually lead six stores across large cities like San Diego and Phoenix, it didn’t come without uncertainty and some trying moments along the way. When he was first promoted to a store manager around 2006, many would be surprised to learn he was quite nervous about leading a team.
“It was an associate who welcomed me and said, don’t worry, we got your back. Be a customer first and then worry about being the manager,” he said. “From there, everything else will fall into place.”
Over time, he came to learn just how accurate she was. When you see everything through the lens of a customer, you’ll develop sharper instincts to take care of your people and create a positive customer experience.
Oscar didn’t miss a beat. As he stepped into that new role, he adopted a people-first leadership style that led to leading the team in Calexico, where nearly 200 associates have dedicated over 20 years of service.
Inside the store, Oscar likes to think of his leadership style as humble and authentic. As he puts it, “We may have different responsibilities, but we don’t change as a person.” That consistency has helped shape a rare sense of camaraderie at the Calexico Walmart, where associates speak of the store as their home away from home.
The secret to his management philosophy is quite simple: make time for your people and take notes about their life interests. And most importantly, be consistent in your communications. When new technologies are introduced, or things shift — “This is how you help your teams always see value and adopt new systems,” Oscar shared. He equally learns so much from his associates on servant leadership and how to meet your customers where they are.
Away From the Aisles
Oscar gently smiles as he discusses his most fulfilling role as a husband and devoted girl dad to three daughters — and by popular vote, a Yorkie named Daisy (not the large lap dog he once imagined).
For him, being a girl dad has quietly altered his worldview and expanded his perspective on success. Oscar's home is filled with the same care and positive energy he shares with his team.
When they’re not enjoying movie night laughing at Toy Story for the 50th time, he finds time to teach the girls. “Faith can anchor you in a difficult world. Education paired with being a good person will carry you a long way," says Oscar.
“I tell my girls that life is all about what you put into it, so you have to control what you can,” says Oscar. “Always own your mistakes so you can learn from them.”
When Leading Isn't Easy
Building a strong team culture is one thing; building one that can survive a moment of crisis is something else entirely.
By 2020, Oscar’s influence at the Calexico store began to take shape with increasing retention rates. But with the onset of the pandemic, daily routines vanished as people experienced isolation, loss, fear, and constant change, often all at once. Collectively, communities carried grief and resilience side by side while trying to stay connected. In Calexico, Oscar was forced to help his team navigate hardships like never before.
As the community faced collective uncertainty, Oscar focused on what he could hold steady: constant communication, transparency, and optimism. "It was a very difficult time,” said Oscar. “I remember my wife telling me, you have to go to work, you have to go to work, every day.”
They had to depend on each other as a community more than ever. It became clear how much leadership is showing up with genuine care to help your team. Even with what seemed like never-ending changes, he made space for open dialogue and flexible support. He also took advantage of ways to leverage new technology for real-time feedback and to make changes to serve customers better and streamline workloads. In these moments, Oscar found strength from his father’s wisdom. “It’s about how you show up every day and set the tone,” he said.
And that perseverance only amplified the people-first culture that the Calexico store was built on. When the store was recognized as Walmart’s top-performing Supercenter in the U.S., he knew this was not a personal achievement, but proof that a team centered on community can rise together, even in the hardest moments.
Oscar is a fervent believer that the associates have shaped him just as much as he has poured into the culture at Walmart Calexico. And while the record-breaking sales or operational milestones matter, to him, how he cared for associates and the shared community they all serve matters a lot more. He often reminds his team that he’s still the same guy who tied Christmas trees to cars in the 90s — minus the sap.
