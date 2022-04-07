Drive-In Opportunity: Walmart Raises Driver Pay and Launches Private Fleet Development Program

Throughout Walmart’s history, we’ve been committed to turning ambition into opportunity. In the last several years, we’ve cast a wide net, inviting associates from across the business to learn more, see more and do more.

Now, we’re taking that same approach to the very foundation of our supply chain: the Walmart Private Fleet. Ask drivers in our Private Fleet, and you’ll probably hear something similar: Walmart is one of the best places to drive and Walmart benefits are among the best in the industry.

Our approximately 12,000 drivers are deeply dedicated to safety and professionalism, and today, we’re proud to announce pay raises to ensure Walmart remains one of the best companies in the world to drive for.

These latest investments mean Walmart drivers can now make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company. And that’s just a start – drivers who have been with Walmart longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location.