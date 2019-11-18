News Archives

Bentonville Conference - Facing the Opioid Epidemic in America

February 13, 2019

Facing the Opioid Epidemic in America

On February 13, 2019, Walmart hosted the Conference on American Life in Bentonville, Arkansas, part of which focused on the opioid epidemic. The above video features a relevant and timely panel discussion titled "Facing the Opioid Epidemic in America" that covers steps anyone, from municipalities to individuals, can take to help address the crisis.

July 9, 2018

Walmart equips its pharmacists with knowledge and tools to help prevent opioid abuse



Walmart partnered with the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) to create a comprehensive online training program on opioid stewardship, including a pain management curriculum. Every Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacist across the country – more than 18,000 total – are required to complete the APhA certificate program and are trained to check for indicators of potential concern before filling each prescription. No other pharmacy chain has such rigorous opioid training requirements. Read More

January, 2018

Opioid Disposal Solution

In January 2018, Walmart Inc. launched a first-of-its-kind opioid disposal solution, DisposeRx. Patients filling any new Schedule II opioid prescription at the company’s pharmacies receive a free DisposeRx packet. Patients with chronic Schedule II opioid prescriptions are offered a free DisposeRx packet every six months. Walmart and Sam’s Clubs offers DisposeRx packets to customers allowing them to responsibly handle any waste medication and minimize the risk of inappropriate use or diversion. Read More

October 26, 2017

Walmart Supports State of Emergency Declaration on Opioids

Walmart, including its 5,300 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, expressed support for the administration’s declaration of a public health emergency on opioids, reinforcing the company’s commitment to be part of the solution to the epidemic. Read More

