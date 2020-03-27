News and Social

Social Media

Latest News

We Mean It When We Say It: Every Day Low Prices - Anytime, Anywhere

With our nation and world forced to contend with the dangers of COVID-19, consumers across the globe are purchasing essential items for themselves and their families. Their hope is that the goods are priced fairly and competitively.

Additional News

March 26: Doubling Down: Supporting COVID-19, Walmart Launches Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Early

March 25: Some Help for Our Small Business Partners

March 24: Walmart Continues Focus on Health and Safety

March 24: Store and Club Associates Adapt After the First Week of Social Distancing

March 23: Some Good News: Walmart is Hiring Across the Supply Chain, Including in Distribution and Fulfillment Centers

March 22: Stepping Up and Helping Out: How We’re Supporting Coronavirus Testing Efforts

March 21: Where It’s Going: Walmart’s $25 Million COVID-19 Commitment

March 20: Store Adjustments Due to Coronavirus – Press Kits

March 19: Walmart Announces Special Cash Bonus and Early Payment of Q1 Bonuses Totaling Nearly $550 Million for Hourly Associates

March 19: Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner to Associates: ‘We are So Grateful for Your Hard Work’

March 18: Latest Walmart Store Changes to Support Associates and Customers

March 17: Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Commit $25 Million to Global COVID-19 Response Effort

March 14: Temporary Changes to Our Hours to Better Serve Customers

March 10: The Latest on Walmart's Response to the Coronavirus

March 10: New COVID-19 Policy to Support the Health of Our Associates

March 5: Coronavirus Update and Travel Guidelines

February 28: Walmart Memo to U.S. Associates About Coronavirus

January 31: How Walmart is Responding to the Coronavirus

Page last updated on March 26, 2020