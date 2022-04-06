Since our founding, the health and well-being of our associates has always been a top priority. Our goal has always been to give associates tools they need to become the best versions of themselves. When people feel supported, they’re much more likely to take advantage of opportunities to succeed – inside and outside of work.

Over the years, the benefits we offer our associates have continued to evolve to ensure we are supporting every aspect of well-being from physical and emotional to financial wellness. And our new Home Office gives us an incredible opportunity to bring those benefits to life on a campus that combines a creative and inspirational work environment with a new, innovative, and holistic approach to supporting our associates today and to attract the next generation of talent we need to compete.

Drawing inspiration from Whole Health Institute, founded by Alice L. Walton in 2019, we are excited to integrate the mission and practices of the Institute, taking a purpose-driven approach in the design of the campus and its amenities to prioritize health and well-being for every associate with a seamless integration and connection with our natural surroundings and community.

With our associates at the heart of every decision in the design of our campus, we are investing in the amenities that they care about. These include:



Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness is a pioneering, purpose-driven facility with robust programming and resources to support the mind, body and spirit of every individual. This new facility honors the legacy of the Walton family that dates back almost 40 years when Sam and Helen Walton gifted the current Walton Life Fitness Center a commitment that was reaffirmed here

The Child Care Center, a top-requested amenity from our associates, demonstrates our commitment to building a culture and environment that allows our associates’ families to grow and thrive. Offering a discovery-driven approach to learning with a tech-enabled curriculum, the 73,000 square-foot amenity will support up to 500 children, ranging from infants to Pre-K, of associates based in Northwest Arkansas.

An auditorium and conference center space for associates to learn, grown and celebrate together.

A centrally located food hall that promotes healthy, fresh and creative dining options.

Our “Big Nature” landscape plan is designed to encourage interaction between Walmart associates, the Bentonville community and the physical environment to reinforce sustainable living and holistic well-being.

A cohesive network of streets, shaded walkways and dedicated bikeways keep all areas of the campus well connected while facilitating transportation choices that are healthier for our associates, reduce traffic and parking strains and support the well-being of the greater community.

We can’t wait to welcome associates, families and visitors to what is sure to become a favorite part of our new campus.