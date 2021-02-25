Breaking Ground: A New Video Series

A Better Experience

In the design of the new Walmart Home Office, every choice was viewed through a lens of the associate experience. This episode of the Breaking Ground series features conversations with two Walmart leaders – Cindi Marsiglio, SVP, Corporate Real Estate, and Joe Allbright, Senior Director, Corporate Real Estate – who share how they worked to weave Walmart values into every aspect of how associates will experience the campus.

A Master Plan

How do you create a campus that is functional AND sustainable – all while prioritizing associate experience and Walmart’s Every Day Low Cost (EDLC) philosophy? This episode of Breaking Ground features conversations with architects and designers from interdisciplinary design firm Sasaki. Hear how experts Ethan Lay-Sleeper and Martin Zogran approach the design and create simple solutions that achieve the greatest range of benefits for associates.

Inside Out

“I think success will be just how good people feel working there,” says Doug Gensler, tasked with overseeing the design of the office buildings on Walmart’s new campus. This episode of Breaking Ground features conversations with Gensler, Cindy Simpson, Paul Manno and Raffael Scasserra. Hear how they designed a space where associates could come alive.

COVID-19 safety protocols were used during filming.