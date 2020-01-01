Xiaojing Christina Zhu is president and chief executive officer of Walmart China. She is a customer-centric, digitally savvy and innovative leader with a global mindset. Christina leads Walmart China to provide a seamless omni-channel shopping experience and superior customer service both online and offline, across Walmart China’s multi-format portfolio comprised of hypermarkets, supermarkets and Sam’s Clubs.

Christina joined Walmart in 2020. Prior to joining Walmart, she served as president of Fonterra Greater China, leading all aspects of the company’s consumer, food service, strategic accounts and farming businesses in the mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region. Under her leadership at Fonterra, the brands and products grew to be top sellers in many categories, through route to market transformation, digitalization and constant innovation, and the company achieved record growth both in revenue and in profitability, while developing a reputation as one of China’s top employers and a “Best Place to Work.”

Prior to joining Fonterra in 2011, Christina held various leadership roles in multinational companies such as Honeywell and McKinsey & Co. Her career spans across three continents – Asia, North America and Europe – and covers a wide range of sectors. Christina is a fellow of the inaugural class of the Aspen Institute’s China Fellowship Program, a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network and the Network’s first Chinese moderator.

Christina holds an MBA with honors from Columbia Business School, and a B.A. in Western Studies from Beijing Foreign Studies University.