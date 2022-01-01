Vinod Bidarkoppa is the senior vice president and chief technology officer for Sam’s Club and a member of the Sam’s Club and Walmart Global Technology executive leadership team. He is responsible for the strategic direction and management of all aspects of Sam’s Club Technology.

Vinod is a proven leader with more than 25 years of global technology expertise, working across omni-channel retail, health care and airline/travel industry across U.S., Europe and Asia. Prior to Sam’s Club, Vinod served as the CIO and senior vice president of technology of multiple divisions of UnitedHealth Group, a Fortune 5 company, where he was responsible for leading global teams to define and execute health care digital transformation initiatives. Before that, he served as the group technology executive at TESCO, a UK-based global retailer, leading world-wide engineering and operations. He also led the technology products and services business at HP in Asia Pacific and in the U.S.

Vinod has a Master of Business Administration from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University and a Master of Science in Computer Science from Texas Tech University. He studied mechanical engineering during his undergraduate years at National Institute of Technology in India.

