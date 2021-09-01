Srini Venkatesan is the executive vice president of core services – item and supply chain tech at Walmart. Under his leadership, the team is responsible for building reusable SaaS products and services that manage the company’s catalog and power end-to-end inventory management, including replenishment and fulfillment, transportation, merchandising and stores technology. The team’s charter also includes building a forward-looking assortment strategy through demand sensing and utilizing AI and machine learning-based decision engines. His organization, which is focused on effective forward deployment and intelligent flow of inventory, is critical in enabling Walmart to meet the needs of its customers.

Over the past 25 years, Srini has played a pivotal role in building and scaling technology organizations. From early-stage startups to Fortune 1 enterprises, his technology and product leadership has been fundamental to their growth and success. Before joining Walmart, he oversaw Yahoo’s Display and Video Ad technology platform which contributed to $3 billion in ad revenue. He also successfully led major acquisitions and the integration of Flurry and Brightroll into the Yahoo platform.

Prior to Yahoo, Srini was the chief technology officer of Marketo, where he was not only responsible for running both product strategy and technology, but also instrumental in taking the company public. During his tenure at Marketo, he scaled the core product resulting in 80% year-over-year growth in enterprise sales while building out data centers and operations to improve gross margins by 5%.

Prior to Marketo, Srini was the chief technology officer at StubHub for five years and led the trading platform at eBay for eight years. During his time at Stubhub, he was responsible for creating industry-leading electronic delivery and seat map visualization. He started as a developer and grew his career and passion for technology in the FPGA programming domain at Actel for six years.

Srini holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Louisville, where he specialized in neural networks. He currently lives in the Bay Area with his wife and two children.