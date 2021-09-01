Silvia Azrai Kawas leads the Consumables business for Walmart U.S. She is responsible for the overall omni-merchandising strategy and assortment for the company’s Consumables business, including the Baby, Beauty, Health & Wellness, Household Essentials, Personal Care and Pets businesses.

Silvia has been with Walmart for over 20 years, serving in a variety of key leadership roles across merchandising.

She began her Walmart career in Financial Services, supporting the development of products and services for the financially underserved. In 2009, she joined merchandising where she supported strategy, process and organizational design. Silvia went on to lead the Snacks business, and in 2014 was promoted to vice president, Adult Beverage, and later served as the vice president of Dry Grocery.

In 2019, she joined the Private Brand team as vice president of Private Brands for Food, leading private brands across the packaged and fresh businesses. In her most recent role as senior vice president, Consumables, Health & Wellness, Silvia and her team have been delivering growth and expanding access to affordable health related products that support customers’ needs through every life stage.

Silvia graduated from the University of Jordan with a B.A. in Marketing and earned her MBA from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.