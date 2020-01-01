Editor's note: Effective Feb. 1

Scott McCall is the incoming chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S.

He began his career with Walmart as an hourly management trainee at store 1074 in Grenada, Mississippi, more than 25 years ago. He later moved to Bentonville, Arkansas, in an operational role for Walmart before becoming a merchandise buyer.

He has come up through a series of merchandising roles that have included time as a buyer in lawn and garden, vice president in hardware and toys, and senior vice president in consumables, health and wellness, and home. Prior to his current position, he most recently served as senior vice president for entertainment, toys and seasonal where he led all merchandising activities for toys, seasonal, celebrations, media and gaming, consumer electronics, wireless and photo.

Scott graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of science in administrative management. He is an avid Arkansas Razorback fan and enjoys spending time with his family.