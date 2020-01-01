Sameer Aggarwal is chief executive officer for Best Price, Walmart India. A seasoned retail professional with global retail experience, he brings significant management and leadership experience to his present role.

Sam joined Walmart India in April 2018 as executive vice president overseeing strategy and administration and was promoted to deputy CEO in January 2020.

Sam has more than two decades of experience across industries in general management, strategy, finance and mergers and acquisitions in various countries. Before joining Walmart, he served as the chief finance, development and supply chain officer for KFC Thailand. Prior to KFC, Sam worked with Sainsbury’s in its U.K. and China operations as head of strategy and then executive assistant to the chief executive officer to assist with the CEO transition. Sam has also worked with McKinsey & Company U.K. and Australia as associate partner leading projects globally across various sectors and functions for over seven years.

Sam holds a Master of Business Administration from the London Business School and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.