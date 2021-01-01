Randall Stephenson

Joined the Board: 2021

Randall retired in January of 2021 as Executive Chairman of the Board of AT&T Inc. Prior to that he was Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of AT&T and served in that capacity from 2007 until July 2020, having also served as President from 2007 through September 2019. He held a variety of high-level finance, operational and marketing positions with AT&T, including serving as Chief Operating Officer from 2004 until his appointment as Chief Executive Officer in 2007 and as Chief Financial Officer from 2001 to 2004. He began his career with AT&T in 1982.

Randall received his B.S. in accounting from Central State University (now known as the University of Central Oklahoma) and earned his Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Oklahoma. He has served on the board of directors of Boys Scouts of America since 2005, including as chairman of the board from 2016 to 2018, and the PGA Tour since 2012. He was chairman of the Business Roundtable from 2014 to 2016.