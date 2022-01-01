Omer Tore is currently serving as executive vice president, chief financial officer, Walmart International, leading the International Finance team, overseeing Financial Planning & Analysis, Global Sourcing, International capital allocation and Partnership Services. Omer and his team work to support long term, profitable and sustainable growth across all of Walmart’s International markets.

Most recently, Omer held the position of senior vice president and deputy chief financial officer, International. In this role, Omer was pivotal in helping simplify collaboration and connectivity between the enterprise and international markets. Omer joined Walmart in 2017 as senior vice president & chief financial officer, Walmart China, and he played a pivotal role in driving both strategy and performance management, with a particularly strong focus on cost transformation, where the China business made significant progress.

With more than two decades of industry experience prior to joining Walmart, Omer has a wealth of experience from multiple CFO and leadership positions at multinational companies. Before joining Walmart, Omer was with the Kraft Heinz Company where he most recently served as CFO Asia Pacific segment, the fastest growing region within Kraft Heinz, based in Singapore, and prior to that as CFO Australia and New Zealand, based in Australia. Over his career, he has worked to transform Finance operations, led strategic planning and a number of other Finance functions including Treasury, Supply Chain, Tax, Audit, Accounting and IT. Earlier in his career, Omer also gained a breadth of experiences with a number of Corporate Finance, M&A and Investment Management roles in the Financial Markets industry at reputable firms such as Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.

Omer holds a B.A. in Economics and Music from Macalester College and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Omer and his wife, Evren, have one daughter and live in Rogers, Arkansas.