Megan Crozier became the Chief Merchant at Sam’s Club in September 2019. In this role, she leads a cross-functional team of merchants, pharmacists, product managers and supply chain engineers who are focused on curating the best assortment for members.

Before joining Sam’s Club, Megan was the Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager of Packaged Goods for Walmart U.S. She became a merchant in 2005 and has experience buying for various categories including, electronics, frozen food and dry grocery.

She started her career as an engineer in the Walmart grocery distribution center in Temple, Texas. Gaining a deep understanding of the supply chain and replenishment business provided valuable insights that continue to serve her today.

Megan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Oklahoma State University. When not at work, she and her husband, Ryan, can be found spending quality time with their two young daughters.

