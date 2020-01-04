Leigh Hopkins is incoming Executive Vice President of International Strategy and Development for Walmart International. He will be responsible for Strategy, Business Development and Real Estate, as well as Walmart International’s Partnership Services which supports our ongoing Brazilian shareholder commitments and our Flipkart / Walmart leverage initiatives among others.

Leigh began his Walmart career nearly 11 years ago in Hong Kong as Vice President of M&A. In 2011, he moved to Bentonville where he held various roles leading International’s M&A, Strategy and Real Estate functions.

Leigh began his career as a banker, dividing his time between London and Tokyo. In this capacity he worked across corporate finance, equity capital markets, as well as M&A where he focused on advising retail and consumer businesses, including Walmart.

He has a degree in Oriental Studies from Oxford University, and lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas where he serves on the board of TheatreSquared, a nationally-recognized professional theatre in Northwest Arkansas.