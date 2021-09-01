Larry Lundeen is senior vice president of Global Security and Chief Security Officer for Walmart Inc. He oversees teams responsible for protecting the company’s associates and facilities, threat management and emergency response — including the Emergency Operations Center.

Larry is a long-term associate with more than 15 years of leadership experience at Walmart. Prior to his appointment as SVP, Global Security, Larry most recently served as vice president of Global Investigations – U.S. and established Walmart’s center of excellence in analytics known as the Investigative Risk Operational Compliance Center (IROCC).He continues to have leadership oversight of those teams in addition to leading Walmart Global Security.

Larry’s Walmart experience also includes roles in Logistics & Store Asset Protection and Global Security. Larry has led Walmart’s Executive Protection, Event Security and Corporate Security programs and was a key player in the development of the Facility Protection Plan.

Prior to joining Walmart, Larry was a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, including serving on the Vice President’s protective detail. He also previously worked with the Department of Homeland Security as an Assistant Federal Security Director with the Transportation Security Administration.

Larry earned his Master of Arts in Education and Bachelor of Applied Science from Southern Arkansas University.