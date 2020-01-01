Editor's note: Effective Feb. 1

Lance de la Rosa is the incoming executive vice president and chief operating officer for Sam’s Club. He is responsible for the operations of nearly 600 Sam’s Clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Lance started as an hourly trainee at a Walmart store over 32 years ago. He then served as a co-manager and store manager before taking on a leadership role with Walmart International where he spent two years in Germany as a district manager advisor. In 2001, he returned to Walmart U.S. as a divisional manager for the optical division before being promoted to regional general manager for over 200 Walmart stores across the Northeast.

Lance joined Sam’s Club in 2010 and has held several leadership roles including senior vice president of the East division, senior vice president of operations transformation and senior vice president of merchandise execution.

He is active in his community and serves on several boards including the Urban League of Hudson County, the WALPAC Advisory Board, the Enactus Executive Advisory Council and the Executive Advisory Council for the College of Business and Economics at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Lance earned a bachelor's degree in music education from East Tennessee State University. He and his wife, Wendy, have one son, Carson.