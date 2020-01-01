Koby Avital, executive vice president, platforms leads Walmart’s enterprise technology platforms strategy and is accountable for the infrastructure that powers the company’s data needs globally. Additionally, he is responsible for the automation of workloads in multi-cloud technology, reliability of customer, associate and merchant operational journeys, and architectural guidelines and standards for all platforms to achieve scale, extensibility and performance.

Koby ensures Walmart has best-in-class tools and comprehensive developer resources, including application programming interfaces (APIs) and Walmart tech stacks. As a senior executive at high-tech software companies, Koby delivered cloud migration initiatives of compute, data services and operation at scale from private cloud with legacy tech stack to public cloud with modernized technology.

Koby has more than 25 years leading technology, execution and operation with the focus on tech transformation and with processes improvement. Prior to joining Walmart, Koby was a tech leader at eBay and PayPal and led platforms, architecture, infrastructure and strategy as chief technology officer at Priceline.com. He also led technology and engineering at Microsoft and developed architecture, products and services at SAP and PeopleSoft.

Koby earned a degree in mechanical engineering at Technion-Israeli Institute of Technology in Israel.