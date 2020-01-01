Editor's note: Effective Feb. 1

Kelvin Buncum is the incoming executive vice president of Walmart Neighborhood Markets. He most recently served as regional vice president of the Atlanta region for Walmart U.S. Prior to assuming his current role, Kelvin held several positions at Sam’s Club to include: regional vice president – North Central region, vice president of innovations and global business processes, vice president of operations strategy and integration, and regional general manager - Mid-South.

Before joining Sam’s Club, Kelvin held leadership positions with several companies and across multiple industries. Immediately prior to Sam’s Club, he was president and chief executive officer of International Medical Solutions, a startup he launched with two partners. Kelvin’s experiences also include senior leadership roles at Pepsi Bottling Group, US Radio, and Joyner Communications.

In addition, Kelvin has worked for Digital Equipment Corporation, AT&T Bell Laboratories and Northern Telecom. With these companies, he held leadership roles in the areas of product development, marketing, sales management and applications planning.

Kelvin graduated from North Carolina A&T State University with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering. He also earned a master of business administration from Harvard Business School.

Kelvin has been actively involved over the years in trade and community organizations. He has served as chairman of the Georgia Beverage Association and has held board positions with the Safe America Foundation, APEX Museum, Georgia Food Industry Association, Warrick Dunn Family Foundation, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Foundation, Hughes-Spalding Hospital, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas.

Kelvin and his wife, Pamela, have three adult children and a grandson.