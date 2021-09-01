Judy Werthauser is executive vice president and chief people officer for Walmart U.S.

Judy’s passion is helping organizations tap into the power of their people to drive strong, sustainable business performance. In her role, Judy leads people programs and helps build a culture of opportunity and belonging for 1.7 million associates across Walmart U.S. stores, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and campus offices.

Judy has built a 30-year career redefining human resources beyond traditional operations to strategic value creation with a focus on people. She’s held senior leadership roles helping transform Marshall Field’s, U.S. Bancorp and Target. As executive vice president and chief people officer at Domino’s, she built a scalable operating model to support that company’s growth.

Most recently, Judy served as chief experience officer at Five Below, leading customer and team experience, strategic planning, organizational strategy and redesign, people operations, technology organizations and major change initiatives – all of which well positions her to help Walmart deliver on its mission of helping associates and customers save money and live better.

Judy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Psychology and a Master of Arts in Organization Leadership and Training, both from the University of Minnesota.

She and her husband, Al, live in Northwest Arkansas. They have three grown daughters, two sons-in-law and a rottweiler named Biggie.