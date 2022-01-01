Joseph Godsey serves as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer of Sam’s Club. Joseph is responsible for getting the right products to members and clubs when they expect them. He leads Sam’s Club’s integrated planning, flow planning, distribution centers, fulfillment centers, transportation and last mile operations.

Prior to joining Sam’s Club, Joseph was the senior vice president, supply chain, for adidas North America, having spent the past 15 years with adidas in leadership positions in Global eCommerce, Supply Chain, Omni-Channel, and IT, based in Oregon, Germany and Russia. Earlier in his career and prior to his time at adidas, Joseph held a variety of roles at GE Energy in the U.S. and Europe.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) business school in Lausanne, Switzerland, and bachelor’s degrees in computer engineering and political science from Clemson University.

