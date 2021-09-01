Jonathan Molapo is chief executive officer of Massmart. He and his team work to help customers in 13 African countries save money and live better. Before becoming CEO, Jonathan served as the company’s chief operating officer.

Jonathan was previously CEO of Astron Energy. He has also held leadership positions with Puma Energy and Total. In these key leadership roles across the energy industry, Jonathan developed strong understanding of retail, particularly through his leadership of retail forecourt development in the petrol service station environment. He has led organizations both in South Africa and internationally and is passionate about developing and inspiring teams.

He holds a degree in economics from Laurentian University in Canada.