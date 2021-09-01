Leadership

Jon Alferness is executive vice president and chief product officer for Walmart U.S. He is tasked with moving the Walmart U.S. business strategy forward by bringing to life digital and physical experiences and capabilities for members, customers and associates.

Before joining Walmart, Jon was the chief product officer and executive vice president of technology at Varo Bank, where he led engineering, product, design and science to further Varo’s mission of providing banking for all. Prior to Varo Bank, Jon was vice president of rideshare at Lyft, where he led engineering, product and revenue and was responsible for the strategy, development and growth of the ridesharing product and business teams. Before that, Jon spent 13 years at Google as vice president of product management leading teams for shopping, travel, mobile ads and search ads.

Jon has over 20 years of experience in the Silicon Valley product and technology space. He has a passion for leading cross functional organizations to build and grow businesses. Jon lives in San Francisco with his wife and two children.