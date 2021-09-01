John Laney is executive vice president of the Walmart U.S. food division. He is responsible for the overall omni merchandising strategy and assortment for the company’s food business, including Fresh, Packaged Goods, Private Brands and Snacks, Beverages and Convenience.

John has been with Walmart for over 15 years, serving in a variety of key leadership roles across merchandising and store space and design. Most recently, John was senior vice president of Center of Store. He is passionate about providing solutions for the customer and building strong relationships with his supplier partners.

Active in the community, John works with several organizations and recently served as chair for Shared Beginnings, supporting Foster Prevention and Reunification programs.

He graduated from John Brown University with a B.A. in Organizational Management.

John and his wife Stephanie have eight children, including three adopted through foster care.