Joe Metzger is executive vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart U.S. He has responsibility for leading our distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation fleet, among other areas.

Joe previously served as senior vice president, omnichannel transportation, where he and his team were responsible for all transportation strategic and operational activities across Walmart U.S. Their scope included global freight to the ports, inbound rail and truckload to distribution centers, outbound truckloads to stores and, lastly, home delivery of consumer packages.

Prior to joining Walmart in 2019, Joe worked for over three years at the Kellogg Company as senior vice president, North America supply chain, where he led the end-to-end supply chain including procurement, manufacturing, logistics, distribution/transportation and food safety/quality. Before joining Kellogg's, Joe worked for Kraft Foods (now Kraft Heinz) for more than 28 years. He held a number of senior leadership roles across the integrated supply chain in manufacturing, distribution/transportation, procurement and customer logistics.

Joe is a graduate of South Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in dairy science manufacturing.