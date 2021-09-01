As executive vice president, Global Technology Platform, Hari oversees the building and deployment of scalable capabilities and systems that are leveraged across the enterprise. With a strong focus on scaling organizational efficiency by enhancing technology, Hari is spearheading teams of highly talented associates across the globe.

Under Hari’s leadership, associates are innovating to help Walmart Global Tech teams create seamless experiences for Walmart’s customers, members and associates. His hands-on approach has been instrumental in nurturing a high-performance team. He is also an advocate of a diverse and inclusive workplace and has undertaken many initiatives to ensure our associates feel empowered to bring their whole, true selves to work every day. Along with Cheryl Ainoa, Hari is the executive co-sponsor for the Walmart Women in Technology charter.

Prior to Walmart, Hari led large technology organizations at Yahoo! and Flipkart, where he shaped the strategy for a supply chain ecosystem at scale and built the technology stack for Ekart. At Yahoo!, Hari played a key role in substantially growing the engineering team working on a range of end-to-end consumer and platform products.

He has received three patents: ‘Method & Apparatus for configuring a camera through external means,’ ‘Intelligent camera flash system’ and ‘System method and apparatus for portable digital identity.’

Hari and his wife Lata are parents to twin girls.

Hari holds an M.S. in Computer Science from Iowa State University and has an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.