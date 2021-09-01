Emma Waddell is Senior Vice President and U.S. Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. She leads the company’s multi-disciplinary ethics and compliance program and team for Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club.

Emma joined Walmart in 2019 as Vice President and Global Financial Services and Sanctions Compliance Officer, where she oversaw the financial services compliance program, including anti-fraud, anti-money laundering, and consumer financial protection programs. Emma also served as the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) Officer for Walmart and managed the firmwide sanctions compliance program. Prior to joining Walmart, Emma was Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at SunTrust Bank and worked in various operations and technology enablement roles at JPMorgan Chase and Co. She also worked as an eCommerce, logistics and operations consultant for boutique consulting firms and for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Emma earned her master’s degree in business from the University of South Carolina and her bachelor’s degree in economics from Rutgers University.