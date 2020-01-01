Dr. Cheryl Pegus is Walmart’s executive vice president of Health & Wellness. In this role, Cheryl will develop Walmart’s bold healthcare vision, leading Health & Wellness across the Walmart enterprise.

She joins Walmart from Cambia Health Solutions where she was president of consumer health solutions and chief medical officer. There she was responsible for clinical and consumer strategy to increase access to affordable, equitable care. She directed platform consumer solutions including Journi, clinical services, pharmacy, provider and medical management activities.

After working in private practice for several years as a cardiologist, Cheryl joined Pfizer where she focused on the development of clinical protocols and early disease management programs. She also served at Aetna, where her work supported a focus on wellness, women's health, health equity initiatives and predictive analytics. Cheryl served as the first chief medical officer at Walgreens.

Additionally, Cheryl is co-founder of A New Beat, an organization dedicated to improving the cardiovascular health and careers of women and under-represented minorities. She sits on the board of the American Heart Association and is the immediate past board chair for the Association of Black Cardiologists.

Cheryl received her bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University. Her medical doctorate is from Weill Cornell Medical College, and she has a master’s degree in Public Health from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.