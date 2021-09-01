Denise Malloy joined Walmart Inc. in 2023 as the first-ever chief belonging officer, an evolution of the chief diversity officer role. As chief belonging officer, Denise leads Walmart’s global diversity, equity and inclusion strategy to create a workplace of belonging, where associates feel valued and supported to reach their full potential every day.

Prior to joining Walmart, Denise served as vice president of diversity & inclusion at Johnson Controls, where she spearheaded the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy across 150 countries. Denise particularly focused on incorporating DEI practices into ways of working across every level of the company, in both business and philanthropy. This work led to Johnson Controls' addition to the Forbes 2021 Best Companies for Diversity & Inclusion list.

Denise served in several senior leadership roles at Johnson Controls, including vice president of commercial real estate services, where she excelled in sales, customer experience and growth strategies. She also held senior management and business development positions at Enron Energy Services, J.P. Morgan, and Xerox.

Denise has always been passionate about creating a culture where people feel and know they belong. This has led her to serve on numerous non-profit and corporate boards, all of which are dedicated to the causes of women and children. Her corporate board experience focused on breakthrough medical advances and aiding women and minority start-ups success.

Throughout her career Denise has embraced reaching back and pulling forward, reflecting her legacy of advocacy and support of others. She continues to divide her time between family, business interests, community service and philanthropy.