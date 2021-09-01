Leadership

Dan Bryant leads the company’s global public policy efforts and its government affairs activities in Washington, D.C., and internationally.

From 2012 to 2015, Dan was a partner at Covington & Burling, where he chaired the Public Policy and Government Affairs Practice Group. From 2005 to 2012, Dan served as senior vice president for Global Public Policy and Government Affairs at PepsiCo, where he led the company’s worldwide government affairs team and oversaw its global public policy efforts.

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Dan served as assistant attorney general for Legal Policy and assistant attorney general for Legislative Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice, having been unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate for both positions. Dan received the Edmund Randolph Award, the highest award that the U.S. Department of Justice confers on attorneys.

Prior to his service at the U.S. Justice Department, Dan was majority chief counsel on the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee and served on the U.S. Senate Government Affairs Committee, Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Dan has taught law at George Washington University’s School of Law, Washington, D.C., and Columbia Law School, New York. He received his bachelor’s and Juris Doctor degrees from American University, Washington, D.C., and his master’s degree from Oxford University (Keble College), England. Dan also attended La Universidad de Sevilla, in Spain. He is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and serves on the Board of Directors for the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, the Board of Directors for the Council of the Americas, and a variety of education-related nonprofit boards. Dan and his wife Aerin live in the Washington, D.C., area and have four children.