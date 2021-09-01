Leadership

Cristian Barrientos Pozo is president and CEO of Walmart Chile. In addition to his customer-focused approach and his vision of the market and the competition, he is committed to developing talent and growing the business with regeneration in mind.

Cristian previously served as senior vice president of operations at Walmart de México y Centroamérica,a position from which he drove the expansion of the operation, the opening of more stores and distribution centers, their digitalization and the strengthening of e-commerce as part of the strategy to establish the company as the leading omnichannel player in the Mexican market.

After creating and leading the SuperBodega aCuenta brand for more than five years, in 2012 Cristian joined Walmart Mexico as vice president of operations of Bodega Aurrera, to later be appointed senior vice president of the three Bodega Aurrera formats, accelerating the brand’s expansion – including opening more than 600 stores – along with developing new business prototypes. Subsequently, in 2017, held the position of CEO and general manager of Central America, leading the market in a highly challenging environment.

Cristian began his retail career as a wine buyer with Walmart Chile and has served in roles of increasing responsibility over his 23-year career in retail. He holds an undergraduate degree from Universidad Gabriela Mistral along with an MBA from Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez.