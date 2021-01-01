Craig Silverman is the executive vice president of Walmart U.S. Merchandise Operations & Innovation.

Craig brings more than 30 years of experience in retail across several areas of expertise including planning, pricing, forecasting, assortment and space. Craig started his career in retail with Rite-Aid as a District Supervisor and Buyer. Craig has held several leadership roles where he created, managed and scaled business critical retail tools. At Demand Tec, he led the strategy for merchandising optimization solutions across pricing, assortment and customer insights. He was a partner at IBM and Accenture, leading Global Retail Analytics and e-commerce. Before joining Walmart, Craig served as CEO of Antuit.ai where he managed a team that provided leading retail and CPG companies an AI Demand Platform to optimize and automate merchandising and supply chain decisions, including demand forecasting, pricing and replenishment.

Craig earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, management information systems at the University of Albany.