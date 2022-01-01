Ciara Anfield serves as senior vice president and chief member and marketing officer for Sam’s Club. In this role, Ciara oversees a broad portfolio of responsibilities that collectively make up Sam’s Club’s end-to-end member strategy, including Membership, Marketing and Member Experience.

Ciara joined Walmart in 2008 has built a broad-ranging career with experiences in Marketing, Strategy and Field Operations. In 2013, she transitioned from Marketing to Walmart’s Leverage Strategy team where she completed a two-year rotational program focused on expanding her view of the Walmart enterprise. Following the program, Ciara transitioned to market manager, Walmart Neighborhood Markets, in North Alabama, Murfreesboro, Tennessee., and the Chattanooga, Tennessee, metro-area, where she successfully opened eight new stores, including one new to company omni-channel format, Pickup with Fuel.

Ciara returned to Marketing in 2018 as senior director, Retail Experience, with a transformed view of the company. This enabled her to effectively implement Marketing strategies that immersed the customer in our products and brands, including Walmart’s first Black Friday Retailtainment event and various Visual Merchandising, Demo, Associate Engagement and In-Store Media programs. Following that role, she served as vice president, Retail Marketing, Walmart U.S., where she led cross-category and seasonal strategic marketing.

Ciara joined Sam’s Club in 2020 as vice president, Marketing, where her team developed and executed cross-channel strategies designed to build passion for Sam’s Club. She helped elevate the Sam’s Club brand through a variety of innovative programs and events, including Sam’s Club’s first-ever Big Game spot. Earlier in her career, Ciara worked at JPMorgan Chase & Company.

Ciara holds a bachelor’s degree from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

