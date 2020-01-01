Christopher Shryock serves as Sam’s Club’s senior vice president and chief people officer. In this role, he oversees all aspects of the people business for Sam’s Club, both field and home office, including hiring, recruiting, diversity and inclusion, learning and talent.

Previously, Christopher led Human Resources for PepsiCo Foods North America in Plano, Texas. In his 14 years with the company, he held various global people leadership roles in Geneva, Switzerland; Moscow, Russia; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and New York. Most recently, he was senior vice president of human resources for the PepsiCo Foods North American (PFNA) sector’s Commercial organization where he led the HR agenda across the customer, field sales, marketing, strategy and transformation and communications organizations.

Christopher earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Xavier University and a Master of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Hofstra University.