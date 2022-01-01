Leadership

Christopher Davis serves as Walmart’s senior vice president of global security & aviation and chief security officer. He oversees teams responsible for protecting the company’s associates and facilities, air travel, threat management and emergency response, including the Emergency Operations Center.

Before joining Walmart, Chris worked at Amgen, Inc., as vice president and chief security officer, where he was responsible for leading global security and aviation for the world’s largest biotech company. Prior to that, he served as vice president and chief security officer for NASCAR, where he led global enterprise-wide security.

Chris also spent more than 20 years at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where his wide-ranging experience both in the field and at FBI headquarters included overseeing operational security for some of the country’s highest-profile special events, such as the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, multiple Super Bowls, the 2000 Democratic National Convention and the 2012 Republican National Convention. Chris also spent several years stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa and served as a senior executive inspector prior to his retirement from government service.

Prior to the FBI, Chris played professional football. He holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from San Diego State University and a Master of Science in criminal justice from Boston University.