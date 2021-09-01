As executive vice president for New Businesses and Emerging Tech, Cheryl leads a team of technologists who are using technology to shorten the path between the points of inspiration, purchase and fulfillment, as well as to help associates save time and work more efficiently.

Cheryl joined Walmart in 2020 as senior vice president of Core Retail Services and Emerging Technology. In that role, Cheryl led a team whose mission is to make the whole greater than the sum of the parts by delivering value, speed, efficiencies and operational excellence for retail and emerging tech capabilities.

Prior to Walmart, Cheryl was chief operating officer of D2L, a software-as-a-service organization that works with schools and businesses to help transform the way the world learns. There, she was responsible for all product management, development, delivery and support functions for the company’s industry leading Brightspace cloud-based learning management system.

Previously, Cheryl was senior vice president of Product Development at Intuit, where she led the development of the company’s platforms and core services for four years. Before joining Intuit, Cheryl spent eight years at Yahoo! where she was senior vice president for global service engineering, She also spent 15 years in technical leadership positions at companies including Broderbund Software, Genealogy.com, Healtheon/WebMD, Informix Software and Impac Medical Systems.

Cheryl is a recipient of the YMCA Tribute to Women and Industry (TWIN) Award, which recognizes women who have excelled in their fields and made significant contributions to industry in executive, managerial and professional roles. Cheryl was also a recipient of the 2013 Intuit CEO Leadership Award.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Washington State University and an MBA from Santa Clara University – Leavey School of Business.