Chandra Holt is the executive vice president and chief merchandising and integration officer for Walmart.com. In this role, she is responsible for delivering a seamless online experience to customers while also integrating teams to create Walmart’s first omni-merchandising organization. Chandra joined the team in 2020 after spending two years leading SamsClub.com as its chief operating officer.

Chandra joined Walmart’s Sam’s Club division in 2015 as the vice president of proprietary brands. In this role, Chandra was responsible for leading product development, global sourcing, quality assurance and packaging teams. As the leader of private brands, Chandra focused on elevating Sam’s Club private brand offerings. Member’s Mark is now the largest brand for Fair Trade Coffee in the world and a leading brand for recycling labeling. Chandra was named the 2017 Private Label Executive of the Year by Store Brands Magazine.

In 2017 Chandra was promoted to senior vice president, general merchandise manager of grocery. In this role, she focused on delivering high quality food and beverage offerings to Sam’s Club members at an exceptional value. As a result, she transformed a declining business into one of the fastest growing businesses at Sam’s Club.

Prior to joining Sam’s Club, Chandra held various leadership roles in merchandising at Walgreens including DMM of Food. While at Walgreens, she also led the first US “Red Nose Day” which raised $20M for charities around the world. Prior to working at Walgreens, Chandra spent ten years at Target in both merchandising and inventory management leadership roles. She started her career at Campbell Mithun (McCann Worldwide), a marketing agency in Minneapolis, MN.

Chandra earned a master’s degree in business administration from Carlson School of Management and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota.