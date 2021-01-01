Casey Carl

Casey joined Walmart U.S. in September 2020 as chief omni strategy and operations officer. In this role, he partners with leaders across the company to take a holistic look at the business to ensure Walmart’s priorities, investments and ways of working serve the mission to become customers’ primary shopping destination.

He joined Walmart after having successfully launched his first company, North Coast Ventures, where he helped legacy retailers evolve to stay relevant and succeed as omni retailers. Prior to starting his own business, Casey spent almost 20 years at Target. While there, he gained deep experience in merchandising, operations, e-commerce and digital innovation, including building and executing the company’s first omnichannel strategy.

Casey has held several distinguished leadership advisory roles across high-profile non-profit and advocacy groups looking to find scalable digital solutions to some of our world’s most challenging problems. He is a graduate of St. Olaf College and received his Master of Education degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.