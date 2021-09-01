Brian Setzer is executive vice president of Health & Wellness for Walmart U.S. In this role, Brian leads the retail pharmacy, optical and healthcare delivery lines of businesses operating in our U.S. supercenters and neighborhood markets.

Brian joined Walmart in 2021 as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Health & Wellness after holding a variety of leadership roles across the healthcare industry. He previously served in executive leadership positions at Highmark Health and Cigna, including leading business segments as president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer. He has a long track record of driving growth and business transformation initiatives in the healthcare sector, with a deep focus on creating customer value. Brian started his career on the finance staff at the Saturn division of General Motors.

Brian received a master’s in business administration from the Owen School at Vanderbilt University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Tennessee. Brian resides in Northwest Arkansas and Nashville, TN with his husband.