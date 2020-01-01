Bill Groves, senior vice president and chief data officer, leads Walmart’s data analytics and insights organization. As chief data officer, Bill is responsible for providing Walmart with a competitive advantage through data by enabling the company’s digital transformation through data-driven decisions and automation.

Under Bill’s leadership, his team also sets enterprise data and analytic standards and establishes foundational data capabilities and tools to leverage across all business domains. They are responsible for helping Walmart govern data, manage data and realize value from data to accelerate the company’s data maturity.

Bill has more than 20 years of experience in building and managing analytics organizations. Prior to Walmart, Bill led Honeywell’s efforts to transition to a data-driven company. He also held leadership roles at Solera, Dun & Bradstreet, comScore and FICO, and has served or is serving on the boards of Buro de Credito and BizEquity.

Bill earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from University of Delaware.