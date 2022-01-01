Andrea Albright serves as executive vice president, Global Sourcing, for Walmart. Since joining the company in 2005, Andrea has held positions of increasing responsibility, driving innovation and transformation across the Walmart U.S. Merchandising and People organizations, and earning a reputation as a dynamic, solutions-oriented leader.

Most recently, Andrea served as senior vice president / general merchandising manager for Snacks, Beverages, Candy, Front-End and Convenience business. In this role, she orchestrated a rapid turnaround boosting topline sales with less inventory, spurred reinvigorated partnerships and innovations and raised customer experience scores via reimagined alcohol and checkout merchandising experiences. Prior to this role, Andrea served as VP of Home Office HR.

Andrea has been recognized as an International Women’s Forum fellow and a rising woman in business by Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen. She credits her success to creating strategies with a customer-first mindset while building highly competent, cognitively diverse teams that can effectively execute against those strategies. With 10 years of leadership experience managing and inspiring large teams, she fosters environments built on trust and psychological safety — a proven model that encourages radical candor among team members, accelerates the speed of collaboration and innovation and results in less waste and more targeted use of resources.

Andrea earned dual master’s degrees from University of Arkansas (an M.B.A. and M.Ed., HR Development) and a B.S., Apparel & Textile Science, from Kansas State University. She is a University of Arkansas MBA alumni board member, as well as an alumni board member for Kansas State University College of Health & Human Services, Girl Scouts regional board president and Cancer Challenge board member. Andrea lives in Bentonville, Arkansas, with her husband Patrick, daughter Mackenzie and son Liam.