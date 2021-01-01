Amanda Whalen is executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart International. Amanda and her team work to support long term, profitable and sustainable growth across all of our strong local businesses powered by Walmart. Amanda also leads Walmart’s finance MBA leadership development program and serves on the President’s Inclusion Council.

Prior to her current role, Amanda served as senior vice president and treasurer for Walmart where she was responsible for Global Treasury, Tax and Claims Administration, as well as the digital transformation of Walmart’s Financial Planning & Analysis function. Before that, Amanda served as SVP corporate finance and cost transformation, where she led Financial Planning and Analysis for the enterprise, as well as the company’s efforts to reduce expenses in order to create competitive advantage and fuel future growth.

Prior to joining Walmart in 2017, Amanda held chief financial officer and other senior leadership roles across finance, strategy and human resources in the food manufacturing, grocery distribution and healthcare industries. She spent the first decade of her career at Bain & Company, where she led growth strategy and operational improvement projects for consumer products, retail and private equity clients.

Amanda received her Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and her Master of Business Administration from MIT’s Sloan School of Management, where she was named a Siebel Scholar. In 2015, Amanda was honored as one of Griffin Report’s Women of Influence in the Food Industry.

Amanda lives in Rogers, Arkansas, with her husband and three children.