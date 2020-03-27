Important Store Info

Sanitation

Our associates are working hard to keep stores stocked and sanitized for you. We’re dedicating associates in every store to clean high-traffic, high-touch areas, like checkouts and shopping carts, every day. We’re also installing sneeze guards in our pharmacy and register lanes, and floor decals at both the entrances and checkouts, to help you maintain proper social distancing.

Store Hours

Effective Mar. 15, our stores and Neighborhood Markets are open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to further give our associates the time they need to stock products and clean thoroughly. And, of course, in areas with curfews, we want to make sure everyone is able to do their work and be home on time.

Additionally, from March 24 to April 28, our stores will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Looking for the most up-to-date store hours? Check the store finder on our site or app for your local store’s hours, including pharmacy and vision centers.

Pharmacy Update

Pharmacy associates are working to make sure everyone has the medicine they need and can get it as safely as possible. We’re working on your behalf with insurance companies to identify additional options that may be available for you at this time (like filling more than a month of a prescription at once).

If you are in our SMS (text message) alert program, you’ll get updates on ways we’re making it easier to get your medicine, like curbside pickup or mail-to-home, as well as keeping you updated on any changes to pharmacy hours.

Vision Center Update

Lost or broke your glasses? Run out of contacts? We’re here to serve emergency or essential needs, as well as existing order pickups, with modified hours — check the store finder before you head out. Please note that we won’t be able to accept new orders for non-emergency or non-essential needs until further notice, in order to keep you and our associates safe.

Page last updated on March 26, 2020