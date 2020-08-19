Hurricane Laura Facility Status

The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. Walmart’s Emergency Operations Center monitors hurricanes and other potential disasters in real time. We assess the status of our facilities and will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so. We pay close attention and follow local and/or state evacuation mandates.

This map has been built to assist our customers and the communities we serve to help them plan for the storm and possible effects. The map will continue to update in real time to give users the most up to date information available.

View the full-sized map

If you are a Walmart associate who has been impacted by this hurricane, you can find support and resources on OneWalmart.