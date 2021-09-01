Hurricane Ian Water Giveaway

Walmart associate loads water bottles into a vehicle trunk at a water giveaway after Hurricane Ian.

Working with the Heartland Food Bank to deliver much needed water and food to the community from the parking lot at our Sebring Walmart Supercenter.

Walmart associates are see loading cases of water bottles from pallets into trunks of vehicles. A Heartland Food Bank is seen in the background.

A local landscaping worker helps chop a fallen tree in a Walmart parking lot after Hurricane Ian.

